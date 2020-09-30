It doesn't look like Frank Ocean was impressed by this evening's presidential debate. President Donald Trump faced off against his opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden, in a debate that has taken the world by storm. The exchange was littered with questionable moments and responses that are currently being discussed on social media, and Frank Ocean has added his thoughts over on his Instagram Story.



Jason Merritt / Staff / Getty Images

"Debates are on. It all feels fake. The problem’s that it’s not," Frank Ocean wrote. "Donald is president and might not leave the White House even if he loses the race so some say. Pls vote. Watching him dragged out will be way more entertaining than these debates." The singer then urged his fans to make their voices heard by registering to vote over on his Blonded website.

"If you’re not registered swipe up to blonded.co the form just takes 2 minutes to fill out. Goodnight," Ocean concluded. He joins the thousands of other celebrities and social media stars who have used their platforms as they encourage their supporters and followers to make sure they are registered for the 2020 election in November.

Ocean hasn't shared an official Instagram update to his timeline since January, so one can only imagine how important this is for him to return to his social media page.



Instagram