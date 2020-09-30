The first presidential debate of 2020 has concluded and it was a sight to see. Viewers worldwide tuned in to the spectacle that was riddled with interruptions, half-truths, insults, and awkward answers. Political pundits have called it one of the worst presidential debates to date, and on social media, people are picking apart each question-and-answer moment while they discuss how President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden faired during the debate.



Scott Olson / Staff / Getty Images

There were many key moments, but one that has become a trending topic on multiple platforms has been Trump's answer about White supremacy. Moderator Chris Wallace said, "You have repeatedly criticized the Vice President for not specifically calling out Antifa and other left-wing extremist groups. But are you willing, tonight, to condemn White supremacists and militia groups and to say that they need to stand down and not add to the violence in a number of these cities as we saw in Kenosha and as we've seen in Portland?"

Trump said he's "willing to do that" but first commented "almost everything I see is from the left-wing, not from the right-wing. I'm willing to do anything. I want to see peace." Chris Wallace told him to just do it. Trump responded,"You want to call them... What do you want to call 'em? Give me a name? Who would you like me to condemn?" Both Wallace and Biden answered either White supremacists or "Proud Boys."

"Proud Boys, stand back and stand by. But I'll tell you what, somebody's gotta do something bout Antifa and the left, because this is not a right-wing problem. This is a left-wing problem," said Trump. The president's statement quickly circulated throughout social media as people didn't believe that he condemned White supremacists or far-right extremeists in his answer. Check out a clip of the debate and a few responses below.