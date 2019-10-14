The police officer involved in the murder of Atatiana Jefferson has recently resigned. According to HipHopWired, officer Aaron Dean quickly resigned prior to getting interviewed on what would have potentially led to him facing charges. Social rights activists are severely pushed for justice to be served. Chief police officer Ed Kraus reportedly sent over the file to the FBI so they could examine whether a civil right was violated. We expect more details on this.

This past Saturday, around 2:20 a.m., Fort Worth police received a welfare call to check on a home that had its front door open and lights on. The man who called the police, James Smith, said he used the non-emergency and not 911 because there was no explicit sign of danger. The home is located in the 1200 block of E. Allen Avenue in the Hillside Morningside neighborhood. When officers arrived, they searched the perimeter of the house and saw a person standing inside, through the window. The Fort Worth Police Department released a statement on Saturday afternoon that claimed an officer perceived a threat that caused him to draw his weapon and shoot. The one-shot killed 28-year-old Atatiana Jefferson. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

[Via]