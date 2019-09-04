Floyd Mayweather might be celebrated as one of the greatest boxers in history but his personal life is undoubtedly filled with controversy, specifically when it comes to his ex-girlfriend, Shantel Jackson. The two of them have been in and out of court over the past few years after she accused the boxer of assault, battery, defamation, and invasion of privacy. He countersued her for allegedly stealing his money and later claimed she illegally recorded their phone calls during their relationship. She's copped to his allegations but she claims she has a reason to justify it.



Allred, Maroko, Goldberg via Getty Images

According to The Blast, Jackson has admitted to recording her phone calls with Mayweather but she said that it's because she was scared for her own safety. Based on her claims against him, she said she “reasonably believed that she was obtaining evidence relating” to the alleged extortion crimes “and/or felonies involving violence against her and/or domestic violence.”

She further argued that she was under the impression the law protected her from recording the crimes before Mayweather was allegedly committing crimes. Because of his own conduct towards her, she claims she felt the need to have the calls recorded.

Since filing the suit, Shantel Jackson has denied any of the claims made by Floyd Mayweather and urged the judge to throw out the case against her.