Floyd Mayweather has proven time and again that they don't call him Money Mayweather for nothing.

Earlier this week Floyd gave his 22.8 million instagram followers a glimpse of some of his most exclusive watches, including a 1-of-1 Jacob & Co Rainbow Tourbillon.

The undefeated, retired boxing champ once again took to IG on Thursday night to show off even more of his ridiculous collection of luxury timepieces and expensive jewelry. In typical Mayweather fashion, he did so while wearing a rainbow Versace robe and his $18M "Billionaire" watch, while counting out stacks of hundreds. Just another day in the life.

Check out the footage below.

In addition to flaunting his expansive stockpile of jewelry, Floyd also posted a video of a recent training session this week, which will surely fan the fires of a rumored rematch with Manny Pacquiao.

The two legends traded jabs on social media last month, but nothing has materialized and it looks as though Mayweather is quite content with his retired life.

That said, Pacquiao's trainer Freddie Roach recently told TMZ that they're serious about Mayweather-Pacquaio II, it just remains to be seen if Floyd is willing to come out of retirement (again) to put his unblemished record on the line.