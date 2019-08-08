Ever since Manny Pacquiao defeated Keith Thurman just a few weekends ago, fans have been clamoring for a rematch with Floyd Mayweather. Pacquiao has expressed overwhelming interest in such a fight but as of right now, it doesn't look like Mayweather wants any part in that. He recently said Pacquiao is relevant and that he only wants to fight Floyd to keep his name in the news. Either way, people want this fight to happen and at the end of the day, it's all contingent on whether or not Mayweather agrees.

Recently, Mayweather took to Instagram where he showed off a training video and it doesn't look like he's missing a beat. At 42 years old, Mayweather is still winning fights and fans want to see if he can keep his undefeated status alive. Based on this video, he certainly looks like he'd be ready for some action.

If these two were to end up back in the ring, there is no telling how much money they could wield. It would certainly be a fight for the ages as the two are legends in their own right. Mayweather won the first fight but based on Manny's performance against Thurman, there is a good chance Pacquaio could do some damage to Floyd.

Who do you think would win?