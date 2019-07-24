Manny Pacquiao picked up a split decision victory against the previously unbeaten Keith Thurman this past weekend, as the 40-year old Pac Man improved to 62-7-2 all-time.

Before Pacquiao could even hit the showers, talks of a rematch against Floyd Mayweather resurfaced - which prompted a lengthy response on Instagram from the undefeated, retired boxer. On Tuesday night, Mayweather posted a photo from their first bout in 2015, along with a message that read, in part:

"I find it real ironic how every time Pacquiao's name is brought up in the media, my name is always attached to it. This man's entire legacy and career has been built off its association with my name and it's about time you all stop using my brand for clout chasing and clickbait and let that man's name hold weight of its own."

Pacquiao countered with the following message on twitter, ".@FloydMayweather You come to my fight and then use my name in a post but I’m the one that is trying to stay relevant? if you want to be relevant again... #MayPac2."

Early Wednesday morning Mayweather threw another jab via IG, this time including multiple pics from his victory against Pacquiao.

"Bottom line, I make more money than you; I beat you, then I signed you! I was only at your fight supervising you, my employee, as any real BOSS would do. You made $10Million for 12 rounds, when I just made $9M in under 3 minutes playing around in an exhibition with a pizza delivery guy! I beat you mentally, physically and financially!"

Pacquiao's trainer Freddie Roach recently told TMZ that they're serious about Mayweather-Pacquaio II, although it remains to be seen if Floyd will be willing to come out of retirement (again) to put his unblemished record on the line.

Check out their back-and-forth in the posts embedded below.