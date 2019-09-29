Remember the story a few years back of a Florida teenager faking to be a doctor? His name was Malachi Love-Robinson and he illegally practiced medicine out of a West Palm Beach office where he eventually treated an undercover officer and was caught. He was sentenced to 3.5 years in prison, but has reportedly just been released according to ABC News.

Malachi Love-Robinson was freed from custody Monday (Sept. 23) after serving less than a year of his sentence. He had already received credit for more than a year behind bars before sentencing. He was found guilty of stealing more than $20,000 from an 86-year-old Palm Beach County patient he was allegedly treating in 2015 during a series of visits to her home while he was a teenager.

"He was always trying to help people," William McKenzie said of his grandson. "He just made some wrong choices."

"What he was trying to do, he was trying to do for the better good and not harm anybody," Love-Robinson's grandmother, Rebecca McKenzie said after court. “I think he’s going to be alright in the long run."

Malachi isn’t new to these scams however. In another case, he was accused of examining and defrauding an older woman out of $35,000. He also previously served a year in a Virginia prison for providing false information while trying to buy a car as well. So it’s safe to assume this won’t be the last time he tries to get one over on somebody.

