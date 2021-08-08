Someone in the Florida Coast Guard is getting a raise! Per CBS Miami, the Florida Coast Guard scored big time after seizing more than a billion dollars worth of narcotics in The Everglades. This drug bust is reportedly the biggest in the Coast Guard's history.

Through a team-up between U.S. Customs, Border Patrol, and Canadian Officials, 59,700 pounds of cocaine and 1,430 pounds of marijuana, valued at $1.4B, were seized from 20 separate interceptions in the Eastern Pacific Ocean and the Caribbean Sea over the course of three months. While speaking of the collaborative effort, a member of the Florida Coast Guard, Carson McCluskey told CBS Miami, "It’s a big team effort." McCluskey added, "We use small boats, we use helicopters, we use people on land. And we just all come together to make this happen."

(Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

The official Twitter account for Port Everglades shared the news on August 5. Port Everglades tweeted, "Congrats US Coast Guard for largest drug interdiction in USCG history - 26 tons of cocaine & 1,434 lbs of marijuana worth $1.4 billion. We were honored to be the offload site. The record haul was the result of an int'l partnership with USCG, US Navy, Canadian Navy & Dutch Navy."

