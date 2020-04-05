Federal agents made a major discovery in March after finding a tunnel that ran from California to Mexico. According to the DEA's website, a tunnel that ran half a mile between San Diego and Tijuana, Mexico was recently found that funneled drugs between the U.S. and Mexico. In their search, they found nearly $30M worth of drugs including 1,300 pounds of cocaine, 86 pounds of methamphetamine, 17 pounds of heroin, 3,000 pounds of marijuana and more than 2 pounds of fentanyl.



Joe Raedle/Getty Images

This was an extremely detailed tunnel that was 2,000 feet in length and 31 feet in depth and included ventilation, reinforced walls, lighting and an underground railroad system.

"These tunnels show the determination of drug trafficking organizations to subvert our border controls and smuggle deadly drugs into our community," A rep for the DEA said. "But these recent tunnel seizures also show the dedication of our amazing partners on the San Diego Tunnel Task Force to locate and shut down these tunnels to keep our communities safe."

Though there weren't any arrests, they did confirm that they would continue the investigation, especially as this bust marked the most valuable single-day tunnel seizure and the largest multiple drug seizure in a single tunnel.

"If cartels keep spending millions of dollars building tunnels, we will keep finding and filling them,” U.S. Attorney Robert Brewer said. “This time, we seized a jaw-dropping $30 million worth of dangerous drugs that aren’t going to reach the streets."

