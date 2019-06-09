Australia seized a crazy amount of drugs this week when they found meth and heroin stored inside stereo speakers coming from Bangkok, Thailand. The bust has become the biggest the country has ever come across, with 1.6 tonnes covered by police. "This is the largest meth bust we've ever seen in this country and demonstrates not only the brazen nature of those involved in this criminal activity but the resolve of the ABF in Victoria and around the country to stop these imports," officials said.

The meth was in crystal form and has an estimated value of $835 USD million. Commander Peter Bodel of Organised Crime said the bust has prevented the Victorian community from disastrous events.

"The effect of these drugs on the community and families would have been profound. It may be your loved one, a friend or neighbour who has been spared the terrifying impact of this mammoth shipment,” he explained. “If you have any information – please come forward. Help us find the people who are willing to put their profit before the pain and suffering of others.”