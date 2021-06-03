Before the world knew him as Flesh-n-Bone, he was just Stanley Howse from Ohio. The rapper rose to fame with iconic Hip Hop group Bone Thugs-n-Harmony and was riding the highs of success before he was hot with a 12-year prison sentence. The case involved Flesh reportedly aiming a rifle at a former friend and he was charged with assault with a deadly weapon and a probation violation. He pleaded guilty.

After being released in 2008, Flesh reunited with his clique and returned to the music scene, and now, he's penning a memoir that details the highs and lows of his life.

In a recent interview with HipHopDX, Flesh stated that he's "about halfway through the book" and shared a few insights into the topics he'd be covering. He mentioned Bone Thugs making the big move to California early on in their career and as they were making waves in the industry, people began coming around offering certain drugs that would allegedly help them with their creativity.

“I feel that a lot of folks kind of zero in on youngsters,” he told the outlet, specifically referencing drug use. “And a lot of youngsters that are out there in the industry, this is how they get caught up. They get these wannabe-ass n*ggas, these wannabe-ass superstars, you know what I’m saying? The people that’s around us always are these yes-men ass n-ggas that come around with these poisons."

It's a problem that many artists face. "You won’t find not one artist today that don’t get caught up, because he’s surrounded by all of these yes-men ass people that feed them this poison.” He also spoke on Bone Thugs' legacy and how he'd like future fans to look upon the group.

"I would like to be remembered as such, one of the most influential Hip Hop artists that changed the nature and style of Hip Hop, and brought a fresh face, sound and look to Hip Hop, forever to come," he added. "We was the guys that came in and brought that wild-style look, that wild edge. We was smoking weed and all of that stuff. Smoking weed was taboo. Wasn’t nobody doing it — well, besides maybe B-Real [laughs].”

We'll keep you updated on the status of Flesh's memoir. In the meantime, check out a classic from Bone Thugs-n-Harmony below.

