In 2021, cosmetic surgeries and procedures are commonplace in the entertainment industry. The public's perception of plastic surgery is still pretty shaky, as recently seen with the Hip-Hop community's polarizing responses to the rumors flying about that Drake has undergone liposuction. On the other hand, more minor enhancements to one's appearance, such as getting veneers, are generally more accepted by the masses.

With that said, it appears that Bone Thugs-N-Harmony's Layzie Bone has followed in the footsteps of rappers like 21 Savage, NBA YoungBoy, and Plies because he has now revealed that he has gotten new teeth. In a recent post to Instagram, the veteran artist unveiled the drastic before-and-after of his extensive dental work.

"I went from this smile and having a ton of insecurities which none of you onlookers would have never knew about me," Layzie Bone writes in the caption under the awe-inspiring post. "I am learning to love myself more than I ever have. To take care of myself better than I ever have. My fight has always been for equality amongst my peers and humankind in general. I am humbled and feel extremely blessed to share this moment."

Layzie Bone continues, saying, "Thank you @clearchoicedental thank everybody that has supported me and what I stand for. Now keep the camera rolling because this half of my life is a movie that I intend on getting the Oscar for [fist emoji] say Cheeze Burna [folded hands emoji]."

How are you feeling Layzie Bone's new look?

