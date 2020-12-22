Flee Lord & Raekwon Body A Havoc Beat On "Wu-Lords"

Flee Lord and Havoc have officially teamed up to bridge the gap between two hip-hop eras, bringing forth In The Name Of Prodigy and honoring the fallen Mobb Deep legend's memory. While the entire album is essential listening for any fan of the Queensbridge duo, highlighting a single song is no easy feat. Yet when Raekwon steps into the building, notice must be taken. One of the best lyricists to ever do it, Rae has continuously elevated tracks with his dense worldbuilding and immersive penmanship. He stands well-matched with Flee Lord on the aptly-titled "Wu-Lords," fueled by a vaguely medieval banger from Havoc.

His flow methodical, Flee Lord lays down a savage array of bars. "Now I'm tapped in with the older Gods, no regards, beat like this give you a soul massage," he snarls. "Today's mathematics, was raised by some addicts / before he gave the signal, got sprayed by a savage." Respecting Flee Lord as an equal, Rae lays down a verse of his own, his methodical delivery speaking to the wisdom of experience. "Smoking ganja, this coat is ostrich," he spits. "One brick, that's six mortgages God."

While it's not quite a full-scale Mobb DeepRaekwon collaboration, Flee Lord, Havoc, and Raekwon's "Wu-Lords" remains a worthy spiritual successor to "Eye For An Eye" and "Right Back At You." Check it out for yourself now, and rest in peace Prodigy.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

