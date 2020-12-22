mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Flee Lord & Raekwon Body A Havoc Beat On "Wu-Lords"

Mitch Findlay
December 22, 2020 11:38
138 Views
30
0
2020LordMobb2020LordMobb
2020LordMobb

Wu-Lords
Flee Lord Feat. Raekwon
Produced by Havoc

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
hottttt
75% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
1 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Flee Lord and Raekwon trade verses over a Havoc banger on "Wu-Lords," a highlight off the new "In The Name Of Prodigy" album.


Flee Lord and Havoc have officially teamed up to bridge the gap between two hip-hop eras, bringing forth In The Name Of Prodigy and honoring the fallen Mobb Deep legend's memory. While the entire album is essential listening for any fan of the Queensbridge duo, highlighting a single song is no easy feat. Yet when Raekwon steps into the building, notice must be taken. One of the best lyricists to ever do it, Rae has continuously elevated tracks with his dense worldbuilding and immersive penmanship. He stands well-matched with Flee Lord on the aptly-titled "Wu-Lords," fueled by a vaguely medieval banger from Havoc.

His flow methodical, Flee Lord lays down a savage array of bars. "Now I'm tapped in with the older Gods, no regards, beat like this give you a soul massage," he snarls. "Today's mathematics, was raised by some addicts / before he gave the signal, got sprayed by a savage." Respecting Flee Lord as an equal, Rae lays down a verse of his own, his methodical delivery speaking to the wisdom of experience. "Smoking ganja, this coat is ostrich," he spits. "One brick, that's six mortgages God." 

While it's not quite a full-scale Mobb DeepRaekwon collaboration, Flee Lord, Havoc, and Raekwon's "Wu-Lords" remains a worthy spiritual successor to "Eye For An Eye" and "Right Back At You." Check it out for yourself now, and rest in peace Prodigy.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Now I'm tapped in with the older Gods,
No regards, beat like this give you a soul massage
Today's mathematics, was raised by some addicts
Before he gave the signal, got sprayed by a savage

Flee Lord
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  3  0
  0
  138
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Flee Lord Raekwon Havoc Prodigy
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Flee Lord & Raekwon Body A Havoc Beat On "Wu-Lords"
30
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject