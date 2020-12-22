Flee Lord & Havoc Pay Homage With "In The Name Of Prodigy"

"We gon' send you off proper, GOAT," declares Flee Lord, on the intro cut of his new album In The Name Of Prodigy. "I'm going to carry the torch. I brought legends with me! Let's go Hav." If those words didn't make it clear that Flee Lord isn't playing games on his brand new album, produced in its entirety by Mobb Deep legend Havoc, perhaps you haven't been listening.

Those who have been paying attention know that Flee Lord has been absolutely relentless throughout 2020, recording and releasing music at a breakneck pace. Now, however, comes what may very well be his most impactful project yet, boasting guest appearances from Conway The Machine, Busta Rhymes, Raekwon, Havoc, and more. Musically, Havoc keeps the sound grimy, raw, and dark as expected, a refreshing return to the sound he helped pioneer. Flee Lord is more than capable of adapting to Hav's various soundscapes, his explosive flow and sharp lyricism shining as he continues his ascent from the underground.

Given the significance behind Prodigy's legacy and Flee Lord and Havoc's dedication to honoring their fallen friend's memory, In The Name Of Prodigy stands as essential listening for any Mobb Deep fan. Big shout out to both parties for this one -- rest assured that the torch is in good hands. Rest in peace, P.