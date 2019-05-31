FKi 1st & Good Gas Recruit Lil Gotit, Famous Dex & More For "Good Gas (Vol. 3)"

FKi 1st and Mad Decent have teamed up twice before to pile up a list of the most impressive young rappers on their Good Gas projects. After two successful iterations of the series, it all continues today with Volume 3. Featuring seven songs and running nearly twenty minutes, FKi 1st's gnarly 808s are impacted by vocals from Famous Dex, Lil Gotit, Lil Duke, Lil Reek, Dice SoHo, and more.

If you're looking for a good party soundtrack this weekend, you've come to the right place. Just make sure your speakers can handle the bass. On songs like "Knock Knock," the walls will shudder because of the low-end frequencies. On the other hand, songs like "Where Was You At" are a little softer, exploring higher tones that complement Matt Ox's voice. What's your favorite song on this?

Tracklist:

1. Not It (feat. Dice SoHo)

2. 1, 2, 3, 4 (feat. Famous Dex & S3nsi Molly)

3. We All We Got (feat. Lil Gotit, Lil Duke & Lil Reek)

4. Knock Knock (feat. BigChildSupport)

5. Where Was You At (feat. Matt OX)

6. Do The Dash (feat. ManMan Savage)

7. On Go Freestyle (feat. 10k.Caash & G.U.N)