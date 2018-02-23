FKi 1st
- NewsFKi 1st & Good Gas Recruit Lil Gotit, Famous Dex & More For "Good Gas (Vol. 3)"The third volume of "Good Gas" is officially here.By Alex Zidel
- NewsFKi 1st Connects With Matt Ox For "Where Was You At"FKi 1st previews "Good Gas 3."By Milca P.
- NewsFKi Ist Strums By Candlelight On "Choices"FKi 1st drops off a low-key ballad. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsSmooky MarGielaa Impresses On FKi 1st & Good Gas' "Grew Up"Smooky MarGielaa sounds as good as we've ever heard him here.By Alex Zidel
- NewsFKi 1st Unleashes Second Volume Of "Good Gas" With MadeinTYO, 03 Greedo, & MoreGood Gas & FKi 1st are back with another one.By Alex Zidel
- Music Videos2 Chainz & A$AP Ferg Join Fki 1st In The "How I Feel" Music VideoFKi 1st drops off the visuals for "How I Feel."By Aron A.
- Music VideosMadeinTYO, UnoTheActivist, & FKi 1st Light It Up In "Good Gas" VideoFki 1st delivers new visuals for "Good Gas."By Matthew Parizot
- NewsMadeInTYO & UnoTheActivist Trade Off On FKi 1st's "Good Gas"A highlight from the producer's new "Good Gas" playlist.By Trevor Smith
- MixtapesFKi 1st Arrives With The "Good Gas Vol.1" PlaylistGood job, 1st.By Milca P.