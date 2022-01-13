FKA Twigs & Rema Collide For "Jealousy"

FKA Twigs is gearing up to release a new mixtape tomorrow, CAPRISONGS, in tandem with Capricorn season, which is in effect until January 19. The experimental singer hasn't released a full-length since 2019's Magdalene, although she has served up a few fire singles in absence of an album. Before the new year, she returned to the fold with The Weeknd on the emo-tinged "Tears in the Club," and she also linked with UK rapper on the rise, Central Cee, for the booming and cinematic "Measure of a Man," featured on the soundtrack for The King's Man film.

Now, we get the first taste of 2022 music from FKA with the release of "Jealousy" featuring Nigerian star Rema. The song is altogether a bit lighter and fluffier than "Tears in the Club," with production that feels a bit dancehall-inspired, thus working well with Rema's guest spot. Throughout the record, FKA Twigs herself tries not to get too deep-- or at least, that's what she tells her lover who is attempting to box her in with some sort of unfounded jealousy accusations.

FKA Twigs spoke with Apple Music about this new single as well as the project at large, and in the process, she revealed that Rema was surprisingly difficult to get in touch with, but of course, they found a way.

"It was funny actually, because Rema was quite difficult to get in touch with. One of my closest friends, Irene, she's Nigerian. We kind of had made a link with Rema's team, but it was just difficult to get that flow conversation. I was talking to Irene one day and she's Nigerian. I was just like, "This is like super random but I don't want to sound weird because I know you're Nigerian, but you don't know Rema, do you?" She was like, "Yeah, yeah, no, I do know him." I was like, "No way." She's like, "Yeah, yeah, no, I do know him." I was like, "Great." I was like, "You couldn't tell him to put some extra harmonies on the track. Could you?” It was actually through one of my oldest friends that we ended up connecting and finishing the track through her, which was really sweet. To me, that's the soul of the record. I've really, as you said in the beginning of the conversation, pushed myself to connect more and to be even more collaborative and to grow and step outside of myself," Twigs told Zane Lowe about how the collaboration came together.

Check back with us tomorrow for FKA Twigs' CAPRISONGS. In the meantime, (lightly) vibe out to "Jealousy."

