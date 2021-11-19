FKA twigs & Central Cee Collaborate On “Measure Of A Man” For “The King’s Man” Movie

FKA twigs fans will be happy to know that the track she teased on her Instagram page earlier this week, “Measure of a Man,” is now available on streaming services. The song includes a feature from London’s own Central Cee, and will appear on the soundtrack of The King’s Man, set to hit theatres on December 22nd.

If you’re not familiar, the forthcoming film is the third instalment (and prequel) to Kingsman, the popular British-American action-comedy film series.

The song marks twigs’ first collaboration with Central Cee, but seeing as their voices mesh so well together, we certainly hope it isn’t their last. For her part, the Cheltenham native lends her signature sultry vocals to the first few verses and the chorus. On his turn, Cee comes in with a grimy verse, rapping “It's the manners that make a man / But the hammers that break a man / Damn.”

As The Fader notes, the track’s “lush” production can be compared to famous James Bond-like tracks of the past, such as Billie Eilish’s “No Time To Die.” Along with the collab, the English songstress also shared a cinematic version of the song that includes only her voice.

Are you looking forward to seeing The King’s Man when it hits theatres later this year? Leave a comment and let us know.

Quotable Lyrics:

Your body

Bears the scars of every man I know

So softly

I wanna kiss it better, the scarlet letter

To me, it don't belong

