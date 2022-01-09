Until around January 19-20, we are in Capricorn season. British electronic R&B artist FKA Twig, being born on January 16, has decided to celebrate the season accordingly, announcing a new mixtape on the way.

With two studio albums under her belt, including 2019's Magdalene which features a collaboration with Future, Twigs has become a prominent figure in pop and dance music for her stunning visuals, potent and solemn music and powerful emotion in her artistry.

On Thursday (Jan. 6), FKA Twigs announced her new 17-song mixtape CAPRISONGS that is set to release on January 14. As she tweeted the announcement, she told her fans the project is a return to her true self: "hey i made you a mixtape, because when i feel you, i feel me and when i feel me, it feels good… CAPRISONGS is my journey back to myself through my amazing collaborators and friends."

The collaborators she mentions include The Weeknd on the song "Tears In The Club" which was released last month, as well as Jorja Smith, Daniel Caesar and many others. She followed up the mixtape announcement with another, longer message about how the project provides great motivation and is inspired by her Capricorn sun zodiac sign: "CAPRISONGS… it’s bronzer in the sink, alco pop on the side, a cherry lolly, apple juice when ur thirsty, friends in the park, your favourite person, that one sentence somebody said to you that changed everything, a club pre-game, your bestie who is always late but brings the most to the party, meeting a friend at the airport, just togetherness my world london hackney la new york jamaica it’s my stubborn caprisun ass telling me to work thru my pain by delivering at work, don’t think just go studio and create."

Twigs had been sharing frequent snippets of songs from the mixtape on her TikTok, as fans have been receptive to her new sound in the comments.

Are you excited for new FKA Twigs music?