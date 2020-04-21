One of the most exciting new voices in hip-hop right now is Fivio Foreign. The rapper declared his arrival with "Big Drip" in 2019, a single that has since gone viral, dominating nightclubs and playlists in the virtual world and beyond. Though he's currently riding the wave of the aforementioned single, along with the recently released "Wetty" that is now a smash on TikTok, a formal body of work is due.

The rapper recently announced his forthcoming project, 800 B.C. which is due out this Friday. Serving as a teaser before his official album, he's still gathered some star power from hip-hop's finest to bring the project to life. Eight-tracks in length, the project includes appearances from Meek Mill, Lil Baby, Quavo, and Lil Tjay. On the production side, Fivio enlists Yamaica, Axl Beats, 808 Melo, Szamz, and Bordeau & Non Native.

The rapper recently revealed that he had recorded a collaboration with the late Pop Smoke a day before his death. It's unclear why it didn't make this project but we could presume it might be saved for Fivio's official album.

1. DRIVE BY (PRODUCED BY YAMAICA)

2. WETTY (PRODUCED BY AXL BEATS)

3. DEMONS & GOBLINS (FT. MEEK MILL) (PRODUCED BY BORDEAUX & NON NATIVE)

4. BIG DRIP (PRODUCED BY AXL BEATS)

5. AMBITION FT LIL TJAY (PRODUCED BY 808 MELO)

6. AWESOME (PRODUCED BY SZAMZ)

7. ISSA VIBE (PRODUCED BY YAMAICA)

8. BIG DRIP REMIX (PRODUCED BY AXL BEATS)