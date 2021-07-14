Fivio Foreign is officially out of jail after getting locked up three months ago. The New York rapper was arrested on multiple charges back in April after allegedly fleeing from police on foot. On Tuesday night, he revealed to fans that he was released from jail, sharing a couple of statements on social media.

"Free [open lock emoji]," wrote the 31-year-old artist on Twitter. "Summer Jam?," he added, suggesting that he may make an upcoming festival appearance.

On Instagram, Fivi updated his Stories with footage of him returning home to a bunch of new designer clothes, sifting through piles of stuff that was gifted to him over the last few months. "That's big drip. Stop f*cking playing with me, n***a," he said.

He also took time to greet his fans on Instagram Live, hopping on his buddy's stream and laughing about how he still hasn't had time to get his hair cut.



Johnny Nunez/Getty Images

It's nice to see Fivio Foreign back home and striving. Hopefully, he can stay out of trouble so that he can continue to dominate the drill scene in New York.

Welcome home, Fivi. What do you want to see from him for the rest of this year?