New York rapper Fivio Foreign was arrested one month ago on multiple charges after evading from police on foot. The rapper reportedly was parked in the wrong spot at the bank and when he returned to his car, a police officer approached him and asked for his license. Fivio reportedly ignored the request and walked away. The officer stayed with his car while another policeman caught up to him in a nearby parking garage. After the cop grabbed him, a loaded gun fell out of his waistband. The gun was untraceable and the serial number was scrubbed off. He was charged with possession of a firearm for unlawful purposes without the required permit, possession of a defaced firearm, and resisting arrest.

The rapper remains in custody following a month spent in jail. He has spoken out for one of the first times regarding his arrest, telling fans that he'll be back home soon.



Johnny Nunez/Getty Images

"The come bacc is gon b different," wrote the rapper on Twitter this week. "I’m readin all fan mail, I’ll b home soon I luv y’all."

It is presently unclear when Fivio is expected to be released from jail. We will continue to keep you updated with the latest information.

Fivio recently connected with Lil Tjay and Polo G for their video "Headshot," which came out in March. Check that out here.



Johnny Nunez/Getty Images