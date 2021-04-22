New York rapper Fivio Foreign was reportedly arrested and charged with possession of a firearm for unlawful purposes, resisting arrest, possession of a defaced firearm, possession of a firearm without the required permit, and more.

The "Big Drip" rapper was reportedly taken into custody after evading the police in New Jersey. Fivi, whose real name is Maxie Ryles III, reportedly left his car running in a no-parking zone as he walked into a Citibank on Wednesday evening. An officer was standing by his car when he returned, which is when the rapper was asked to hand over his driver's license. Fivio did not comply and simply walked away, according to a report from Daily Voice. The officer stayed with his car while one of his partners caught up to the jaywalking rapper nearby. He allegedly ignored all requests to stop walking away before officer Gabriel Avella grabbed him in a parking garage. At that point, a loaded handgun fell to the ground from Fivio's waistband.



Johnny Nunez/Getty Images

The weapon, which had a scrubbed-off serial number, was untraceable. It was secured and Fivio was placed in handcuffs. He was charged with possession of a firearm for unlawful purposes without the required permit, possession of a defaced firearm, and resisting arrest.

He is expected to appear in court today.

Check out a breakdown of his charges below and stay tuned for any updates in this case.

