As the United State's COVID-19 vaccination rate nears 40% and looks to keep growing over the coming months, it looks like a lot of people are going to be back outside this summer, and surprisingly, several music festivals will be ready to welcome them with open arms. Festivals like Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, and Jay-Z's Made In America have confirmed that they will be returning this summer, and now, one of the most legendary east coast Hip-Hop festivals has joined that list.

It's official — the long-running Hot 97 Summer Jam festival will return on Sunday, August 22, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.



Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

Two full decades after Jay-Z put Prodigy on blast and brought out Michael Jackson during his Summer Jam set, Hot 97's beloved festival is back. Over the years, Summer Jam has produced innumerable unforgettable moments, and it has hosted some of the biggest artists of all time, including Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Mariah Carey, Destiny's Child, Mary J. Blige, Wu-Tang Clan, Travis Scott, Lil Wayne, 50 Cent, Janet Jackson and countless others.

Hot 97 Summer Jam 2021 will reportedly mark the first music festival in the New York metro area in 2021, and tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. EST on June 25. Stay tuned to see which artists will be hitting the Summer Jam stage later this summer, and get pumped for Hot 97's annual festival by watching the promotional trailer below.