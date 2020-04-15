The friendship between Fivio Foreign and Pop Smoke was real, and it carries on after Pop's tragic death. Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding Pop Smoke's murder during a home invasion in Los Angeles, and as fans await information regarding the 20-year-old's violent slaying, those who knew and worked with him continue to build on his legacy.

Fivio Foreign and Pop Smoke were both rising drill rappers from Brooklyn, so it was inevitable that they would regularly be compared to one another. They quickly linked up and shared the spotlight, and in a recent social distancing interview with Hot 97, Fivio remembered his late friend with kind words. "He made it to legend status. He' a legend in my eyes," Fivio Foreign said. "He a legend, bro. He did a lot in a short period of time."

Fivio was asked if there were any unreleased songs with the two artists in the vault. "That's a fact. The day before he passed, the day before we did a song together. It's gonna be on my tape. It's fire." When asked when the mixtape would hit streaming services, Fivio said "April." Then, like many of us in quarantine who have lost track of the days and weeks, he realizes that we're knee-deep in April right now. "The 24th...the end of the month," he revealed. Check out what else Fivio Foreign had to say about his "B.C."-influenced mixtape below.