If you thought we were going to ease into the weekend without hearing about yet another tale of a rapper calling out one of his peers, think again. Just ahead of the summer months back in 2021, Trinidad James joined Drink Champs for a long chat about his career. During the conversation, James suggested that prior to releasing his single "All Gold Everything" back in 2012, people weren't using the term "viral" the way we see it today.

The suggestion that he invested or popularized the term "viral" wasn't lost on the public back when he first mentioned it, but Fivio Foreign apparently caught wind of Trinidad James's remarks and reacted online.



Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / Getty Images

"Trinidad James musta lost his fuccin mind talkin he started da word Viral," Fivio said about the controversial comments. There has yet to be a follow-up by either James or Fivio, but there is one rapper who chimed in, right on time. Expectedly, Soulja Boy had something to say about this since he has long been crowned as one of the first rappers to trend on social media.

DJ Akademiks posted Fivio Foreign's response to Trinidad James and Souja hopped in the comment section to add, "I was the first rapper to go viral [crying laughing emoji] I went viral before 'viral' was a word [crying laughing emojis]." Did Trinidad James make "viral" go viral? Check it all out below.