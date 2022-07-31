As we prepare to enter the month of August, it seems more and more people are beginning to prepare for the impending cuffing season that lies ahead this winter. The most recent famous faces to spark relationship rumours among their fans? Young Money signee Mellow Rackz and her apparent new beau, Fivio Foreign.

Just a few days ago, the "What I Want" hitmaker dropped off a sultry photo that finds her and the New York drill spitter laying back in bed, covered in their finest ice. "Say sorry," Melody Faith wrote in the caption. "And I promise he not gon touch [you] #mine."





This isn't the first time that the 20-year-old has posed with Fivio for the 'gram in recent weeks. As she attended the 2022 BET Awards last month, Mellow shared some photos sitting in the crowd between Young Money President Mack Maine and her apparent new boo.

"When I'm on TV I gotta look good cuz [I know] the whole block watchin," she captioned her celebratory photo dump from the big event. "God turned my dreams into reality #BrowardCounty."

As the weekend continues, the hot new pair's antics have only drawn more attention their way.





On Saturday (July 30) blogs began sharing PDA-filled clips of Mellow and Fivio, one of which found the mother of one saucily putting the "What's My Name" artists fingers in her mouth, and another of him gently stroking her face and planting a kiss on the top of her head.

While some are speculating that the romantic antics could just be a promotion for a potential collab, others have expressed how happy they are for the new pair who seem to be enjoying the ultra lovey-dovey honeymoon phase of their relationship.





Are you surprised to see Fivio Foreign and Mellow Rackz together? Sound off in the comments below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop news updates.

