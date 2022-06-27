Last night's BET Awards was one for the books, featuring plenty of exciting surprises and incredible performances from stars like Jack Harlow, who showed support for his "INDUSTRY BABY" collaborator by wearing a Lil Nas X shirt and also tapped Lil Wayne (who appeared on "Poison" from the Kentucky native's sophomore album), as well as Brandy to take the stage with him.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Viewers also saw Chance The Rapper and Joey Bada$$ come together to perform their new track, "The Highs and Lows," and Kanye West even came through to present his good friend Diddy with his Lifetime Achievement Award (though rumour has it the father of four stopped following the teleprompter script during his speech).

Of course, the City Girls were there in support of Sean Combs, looking as glamorous as ever. Yung Miami even brought a sign along to cheer for her man from the crowd, though social media took obvious note of the acknowledgement Puff gave to his ex, Cassie, while accepting the coveted honour.

Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

A tribute to the late Kevin Samuels was another buzz-worthy part of the ceremony, as well as the presence of DDG and Halle Bailey following the rapper's arrest a few weeks ago after recklessly driving his Lamborghini around Los Angeles.

The Little Mermaid actress looked gorgeous in a strapless black gown with a plunging neckline and flirtatious hip cutouts. Her accessories were minimal, and when she wasn't posing with her man, she made sure to snap photos with her big sister, Chloe Bailey, who also donned a black ensemble.

Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

As far as winners go, awards last night went home to names like Jazmine Sullivan, The Weeknd, Silk Sonic, Megan Thee Stallion, and Kendrick Lamar, but if we could give out awards for the red carpet, they would go to stars like Coi Leray, Lil Uzi Vert, and Summer Walker.

The R&B starlet (who announced her second pregnancy over the weekend) bared it all for her saunter down the carpet, covering her nipples with gold decor paired with a matching opulent mini skirt, heels, and oversized accessories.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Check out more of our favourite red carpet looks from the 2022 BET Awards below, and read the full list of nominees/winners here.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images