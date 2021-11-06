Rolling Loud New York had plenty of exciting moments for performers and attendees alike – unfortunately, the event also saw the arrest of Fetty Wap and five others before the rapper could make it on stage for his set. On Friday, November 5th, the “My Way” hitmaker was released after posting a $500,000 bond.

Fetty will reportedly be under GPS monitoring at all times and subject to random drug testing. He’s been forced to hand over his passport, but will be able to travel if he receives permission from pretrial services and federal prosecutors.





Yesterday afternoon, the FBI shared photos of what they seized upon arresting the 30-year-old and his co-conspirators, Kavaughn Wiggins, Brian Sullivan, Robert and Anthony Leonardi, and a New Jersey correctional officer by the name of Anthony Cyntje. All six men could receive a maximum sentence of life in prison if convicted.

“The fact that we arrested a chart-topping rap artist and a corrections officer as part of the conspiracy illustrates just how vile the drug trade has become,” Michael J. Driscoll, assistant director-in-charge at the FBI’s New York Field Office has said.

Documents from the U.S. Attorney’s Office have confirmed that Fetty Wap received charges for “conspiring to distribute and possess controlled substances,” or more specifically, being a “kilogram-level re-distributor for the trafficking organization.”

The FBI photos show $1.5 million in cash, 16 kilograms of cocaine, two kilograms of heroin and fentanyl pills, and various drug paraphernalia. It remains unclear when The Butterfly Effect artist is due to appear in court.

Check back in with HNHH for future updates regarding Fetty Wap’s ongoing case.

