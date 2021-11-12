FBG Goat Rides "Midnight Porsche" With Lil Uzi Vert

Future is already known as one of hip-hop and trap's most iconic artists of the last decade. With impressively emotional and creative albums, and petty memes that are scattered across the rap landscape, Future's legacy is certainly cemented.

While that may be the case though, he now looks to share his wisdom and resources with the artists on his Freebandz label. Most recently, FBG Goat, hailing from the Orange Mound neighborhood in Memphis, TN, capitalized on Future's assistance.

The Mound 2 is Goat's first project to hit streaming services, released on Friday (Nov. 12). The album, executively produced by the legendary London On Da Track, contains a stellar feature roster of frequent Future collaborators like Young Thug, Trippie Redd and Lil Uzi Vert, who lands on the fourth song "Midnight Porsche."

On FBG Goat's opening hook and first verse, the Future influence is evident as he intriguingly employs distorted vocal inflections, spitting bars about his glistening jewelry and sexual encounters.

He sounds poised on the track with an "act like you've been here before" attitude. The hook is the most attractive part of the song, as he sounds his most enthusiastic, using a handful of different rhyme schemes.

Uzi dominates the second portion of the song, using his "yeah" and "woah" ad-libs as bumpers to guide his commanding verse to a perfect strike. He raps about his complicated relationship with his ex and his spendthrift lifestyle as he treats "the Bugatti like Honda."

Check out FBG's new song "Midnight Porsche" with Lil Uzi Vert below, and be sure to stream his new album The Mound 2.

Quotable Lyrics

200 the dashboard

Three percent tint see the diamonds through the glass, woah

Balenciaga on the gas though

My n***a just caught a body on camera, woah

And havin' no mask, though