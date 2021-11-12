FBG Goat Shares "The Mound 2" Project Hosted By Future & Young Thug

FBG Goat, formerly known as FBG BabyGoat, might not be the most popular rapper on the planet yet, but he's showing that he's got friends in incredibly high places. His new project The Mound 2 is officially out now, with executive production from London On Da Track and Mally Mall, as well as additional production from Tay Keith, Southside, ATL Jacob, 808 Henny Major, and more. The mixtape is hosted by Future and Young Thug.

The thirteen-song project will serve as an introduction for many to FBG Goat's brand. With London's production, FBG Goat comes through with a well-sequenced tape including features from Lil Uzi Vert, Trippie Redd, Yung Bans, Zona Man, and the two aforementioned hosts.

Check out The Mound 2 below and let us know what you think of it.





Tracklist:

1. The Mound 2 Intro

2. Love In The Dark

3. Opp Bitch

4. Midnight Porsche (feat. Lil Uzi Vert)

5. Aerobix (feat. Future)

6. Swerve

7. Skit - Carmela Klutch Vs. Goat

8. Ho Intentions (feat. Tay Keith)

9. Private Phones (feat. Young Thug)

10. Regardless (feat. Yung Bans & Zona Man)

11. 17 Dayz 17 Nightz (feat. Trippie Redd)

12. 50 Shades of Goat

13. Red Bottoms