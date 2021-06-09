Despite the ongoing back and forth regarding FBG Duck being mentioned in Lil Durk's songs, the slain rapper's mother has stepped forward with an olive branch. It was back in August 2020 when Duck, real name Carlton Weekly, was shot and killed in a brazen daytime attack in his hometown of Chicago. Duck and Durk were said to be foes and Durk has reportedly mentioned the late rapper on his tracks, but after news broke that Durk's brother Dontay "DThang" Banks was murdered over the weekend, Sheena Weekly, Duck's mother, took to social media to call out people in her camp who are stirring the pot.

"[I told] my people not to get on the f*cking internet and make fun of that boy and say this and say that," she said in a video. She lamented over the recent losses and wanted to know, "When is it gon' stop?" She added, "My babies are dead, they're not coming back, but the ones that are here, I want them to stay."

Elsewhere, she shared a screenshot that showed she sent a message to Lil Durk's father, Dontay Banks Sr., in the wake of tragically losing his son. "Gm DURK hope god is mendin your heart as I type this u have my deepest condolences on the lost of your son," she texted with a series of sad emojis and broken-hearted emojis.

"I swear I'm tryin brother just hold your head as I KNO I can do much love FRM Sheena aka Momma Duck [wink kissy-face emojis][100 emoji][red heart emoji]." He responded, "Thank you and truly appreciate that." People have reshared the exchange and have commended Weekly for reaching out.

Check it out below.