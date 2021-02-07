BCR Meezle, an aspiring rapper from Chicago, was reportedly shot and killed on Saturday morning at the Indian Lakes Hotel where a party was going down. According to reports, the aspiring artist was an associate of FBG Duck, who was killed in Chicago five months ago. On BCR Meezle's Instagram page, there were a few posts with references to King Von's shooting death from back in November, as well as some song snippets from new music.

In a statement from Bloomingdale's Public Safety Director Frank Giammarese, it was explained that numerous people were gathered at the hotel for various events, although at one point, a shootout happened in the hallway, with numerous attendees getting hit.

“There was some type of incident that transpired from either one person from one group and one person to another but it appears that there were a couple of different groups attending different events at the hotel,” Giammarese said. “I don’t know if it’s a party, I don’t have all those details, but it was a couple of groups of people and something transpired and that’s when the shooting took place, mostly in the hallways at the hotel.”

Bloomingdale police are in the midst of conducting an investigation into the matter, as suspects are currently being scoped out. Stay tuned for updates on this developing story, as we will be sure to bring them to you.

[Via]