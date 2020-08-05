FBG Duck was shot today in downtown Chicago, according to reports. ABC News Chicago reports that gunfire erupted in the city's Gold Coast region that left one dead and two injured. The shooting occurred this afternoon in what appears to be a drive-by. Police said that three people were shopping in the area when two vehicles stopped and four people came out and began shooting at shoppers on the sidewalk, hitting three.

Footage of the shooting began to circulate social media showing FBG Duck on the ground. Police said that three people were taken two the Northwestern Memorial Hospital including FBG Duck, 26, who was pronounced dead upon his arrival. A 26-year-old woman was taken to a hospital where she's in serious condition. Another 36-year-old man is hospitalized and is also in serious condition.

Police are still looking for suspects in the shooting. They have warned people in the city to avoid the area as much as possible as they investigate the scene for clues. Police are currently scoping out footage from nearby stores and witnesses who will come forward.

We'll keep you posted on any more updates regarding in the situation. We're keeping FBG Duck's family and friends in our thoughts during this time.

RIP FBG Duck.

[Via]