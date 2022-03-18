The ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict has continued to gain international headlines. Russia's invasion of Ukraine isn't slowing down, but people across the globe have championed many of the Ukrainian people who remain resistant to the occupation of Russian troops. President Zelenskyy has pleaded with international communities to help Ukraine during this dire time.



Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Fat Joe recently sent his blessings to the Ukrainian soldiers fighting Russian troops in his latest IG post. The rapper found an alleged video of supposed Ukrainian soldiers who were cruising around with military gear with "Lean Back" running in the background. The four gentlemen appeared to be in good spirits, despite the circumstances, dancing along to the 2004 anthem. "Ukrainian soldiers getting hype to Lean back GOD BLESS," he captioned the post.

"Lean Back" appeared on Terror Squad's final studio album, True Story and became one of the biggest singles of the year. The single topped the Billboard Hot 100 for several weeks in 2004, cementing it as a defining summer anthem for that year. The song was a collaboration with Fat Joe and Remy Ma with production handled by Scott Storch.

Joe and Remy Ma have stepped further away from music as of late, recently embarking in their temp co-hosting duties on The Wendy Williams Show during the regular host's absence.

