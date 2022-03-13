President Joe Biden says that the United States still has no plans to engage in a war with Russia following the country's ongoing invasion of Ukraine. Biden discussed the potential for World War III on Friday.

"We’re going to continue to stand together with our allies in Europe and send an unmistakable message. We will defend every single inch of NATO territory with the full might of the united and galvanized NATO," Biden said. "We will not fight a war against Russia in Ukraine. Direct conflict between NATO and Russia is World War III, something we must strive to prevent."



Biden also announced several new sanctions placed on Russia.

Many have called for a no-fly zone to be placed over Ukraine by the United States; however, this would likely result in Biden's aforementioned World War III scenario, as the U.S. would be forced to shoot down Russian planes.

"The President and our NATO partners have not changed their assessment about their plans to send U.S. troops in," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Thursday.

Biden also recently addressed rising gas prices, placing the blame on Putin: “Democrats didn’t cause this problem. Vladimir Putin did. Putin’s gas tax has pushed prices higher.”

