Fat Joe & Dre Deliver "Family Ties" Ft. Eminem, Lil Wayne, Cardi B, Remy Ma, Ty Dolla $ign & More

Erika Marie
December 06, 2019 00:14
Family Ties
Fat Joe & Dre

Listen to what may be Fat Joe's final album.


He's called this album a "classic" that will go down in the hip hop history books, and finally, fans will be able to hear what Fat Joe and Dre have cooked up in the studio. Joe has hit the press circuit pretty heavy in anticipation of his Family Ties release, and with each stop the rapper intensifies the cultural significance of what may be his final project.

At the top of November, Fat Joe sat down with Power 106 radio's L.A. Leakers to discuss Family Ties, sharing that it's a collaborative effort between himself and Dre of the famed producers Cool & Dre. "Me and Dre, I convinced Dre to do it," he said. "Dre has been making music and hits for artists for years, but he's dumb nice. So I forced him to be an artist and come out in the front. He said, 'Alright, if you do an album with me, I'll do it.' So, it's kinda like a Dr. Dre album, like Chronic where people pop up. In all our songs it's really me and Dre, but then somebody'll pop up—and no, not just a regular pop up."

Fat Joe called on a few friends to round out his impressive list of features including Eminem, Lil Wayne, Mary J. Blige, Remy Ma, Cardi B, Anuel AA, Ty Dolla $ign, Jeremih, Bryson Tiller, and Big Bank DTE. Check out Family Ties and let us know if you agree with Fat Joe that he has a "classic" on his hands.

Tracklist

1. Projects
2. Been Thru
3. Heaven & Hell
4. Hands On You ft. Jeremih & Bryson Tiller
5. Day 1s ft. Big Bank DTE
6. YES ft. Cardi B & Anuel AA
7. Big Splash ft. Remy Ma
8. Lord Above ft. Eminem & Mary J. Blige
9. Drive ft. Jeremih & Ty Dolla $ign
10. Pullin' ft. Lil Wayne
11. Deep

Fat Joe & Dre Jeremih Bryson Tiller Big Bank DTE Cardi B Anuel AA Remy Ma Eminem Mary J. Blige Ty Dolla $ign Lil Wayne
