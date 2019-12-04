With Family Ties, his reported final album, set to arrive on December 6th, Fat Joehas been steadily building hype on the press run. Most recently, the Don slid through the Shade 45 stations to chop it up with Sway, Heather B, and the Sway In The Morning crew. It didn't take long for the good vibes to bubble over, and before long Joey was spilling details about his upcoming Eminem collaboration "Lord Above," which also reportedly features vocals from Mary J. Blige.

"Shout out to Eminem, Shade 45!" says Fat Joe. "You know that boy on the album. Marshy! I'ma give you one line Eminem says on the song. The most disrespectful song. Eminem has not rhymed like this in years. He said he's a 'unicorn in the human form!" Joe laughs. " The illest line that he said that's stuck in my head was 'I'm just a cracker with a barrel, armed to the t, Anderson .Paak, rest in peace Afeni Shakur and her son Pac.' Crazy! This boy going too crazy!"

Fat Joe teases that the upcoming track with Em is "so legendary, that when you hear this song...ten years from now we can make a Hamilton out this song. This one song could be a play. A Hamilton!" Look for that Family Ties album to arrive on Thursday at midnight, and you can rest assured we'll be covering the anticipated collaboration the moment it drops. And, if it ever manifests, the Hamilton-esque musical theater equivalent.