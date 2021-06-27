Fast and the Furious just keeps on running. The ninth installment of the series (if you include the Hobbs & Shaw spin-off, it would be the tenth) finally hit theaters after a very long delay. The pandemic forced the film back over a year, making it four years since fans got to see Dominic Toretto and his crew.

F9 opened to a monstrous $70 million debut at the weekend box office. It set a new pandemic-era record for North America and is the biggest domestic opening since Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker back in December 2019. globally, F9 has brought in $400 million. F9 was released early in several countries due to less restrictive pandemic regulations. Last week, the Fast series became the fifth-biggest franchise in the world with $6.2 billion. That puts them just above the X-Men franchise.

The film's diverse cast includes Vin Diesel, Tyrese Gibson, Michelle Rodriguez, Chris Ludacris Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Kurt Russell and Charlize Theron. Cardi B also debuts as a new character while Ozuna makes a cameo. The film is playing in 4,179 theaters in North America, which is the most of any movie since the pandemic began.