Fantasia Barrino's life has endured quite a few ups and downs, many of which occurred before she stepped into the spotlight in 2004 on American Idol. Her career, along with her love life, has experienced hills and valleys, but the married mother of two is back with new music and a fresh outlook on life.

The 35-year-old recently sat down with The Breakfast Club to talk about her highs and lows, and the conversation turned into a discourse about relationships. Fantasia believes that there are too many women who are trying to take on a man's role when they should yield and submit to their partners.

"Most women are trying to be the leader. That's why you can't find a man," she said. "You can't be the king in the house. Fall back and be the queen and let your man lead the way." She added that a woman being the leader in her household isn't how things are supposed to be. "That's why we bump heads. I feel like it's a generational thing. We can go real deep on that, but it's a generational curse and how society have placed our men and women have to stand up and be the mother and the father."

She goes on to say that women become so independent that when a man does come their way looking for a romantic relationship, the woman comes across as too masculine. "You have to find how to submit. You can still be a queen," Fantasia added. "The queen plays a part. The king needs his queen. There's certain things that he can't see that we see." Swipe through the Instagram post to check out Fantasia's full statement below and let us know what you think about her opinion.