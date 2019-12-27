The JACKBOYS compilation project is here and fans have already gathered to deliver on their best takeaways from the Cactus Jack record. The project ultimately clocked out with seven total songs, a stark contrast to the projected 21-song tracklist that leaked ahead of its release. Notable names that were missing from the finished product were Wizkid, Trippie Redd, 21 Savage, Playboi Carti, and Future among others.

The disparity conjured up theories that the compilation is actually the first in a trilogy of projects--a reasonable explanation for the supposed switch-up.

Other opinions rested largely on the stellar performance from the Houston-bred Don Toliver, whose appearance on track such as "HAD ENOUGH" and "WHAT TO DO?" allegedly carried this installation by some fans' measure. In the sample of reactions found on social media, the Young Thug-assisted "OUT WEST" pops out as a fan favorite while the "HIGHEST IN THE ROOM" remix with Rosalía and Lil Baby was deemed to have been better left alone.

Check out fans' most poignant and entertaining reactions to the new JACKBOYS project and sound off with your thoughts on the effort below.