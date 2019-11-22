At the stroke of midnight, Toronto's 92.5 hit play on PND's latest musical offerings - "The News" as well as the Drake-assisted, "Loyal." Before the release, PND teased the arrival of something new earlier in the week and while fans were expecting a full tape offering, they accepted the two singles since it's been close to two years since PND dropped off any work that wasn't a feature or a writing credit for another act.



Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

"An album from partynextdoor would’ve been GREAT but I guess the single coo," a fan wrote on Twitter. Now that the singles have been sitting pretty on streaming services for some time, other fans have come through to share their consensus on the two songs and there seems to be an equal divide of those who appreciate the new tracks while others aren't so much a fan of Drake's feature.

We think it's safe to say that PND's two new releases mean there's more in the vault set to be released sooner than later, that will hopefully accompany an album that his fans are desperately waiting for. In the meantime, stream the new tracks, vote for your favorite and check out more reactions below.