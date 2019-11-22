PartyNextDoor & Drake Link Up For Chill Single "Loyal"

It's difficult to believe that the last time we've heard new music from PartyNextDoor was back in 2017. Fans have been begging the Canadian artist for new tunes, and on Friday he dropped off two singles, one of which is a song titled "Loyal" featuring Drake. The lowkey track has an island sound from the OVO artist that fans will find themselves vibing to more than turning up.

Earlier this year Drake shared that PartyNextDoor has a new album on the horizon, so we can only assume that the carefully crafted banger will be delivered at some point in 2020. This isn't the first time that PND has collaborated with his label head; they've previously shared the stage on tracks like "Recognize" and "Come and See Me." Let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

True, you're a star in my head

You, nuh need fi raise war with my friends

True, you're so bad, we don't need to pretend

But I don't want war with you or my friends