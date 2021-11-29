A fan caught Rick Ross off guard during a recent performance by offering him her hand in marriage. Ross shared a video of the girl on social media as she offered Ross a ring.

"Did she ask me to marry her?" Ross asks in a caption over the clip. It's unclear what the woman is saying.



Kevin Winter / Getty Images

To the anonymous fan's dismay, Ross is currently romantically linked to Tanzanian model Hamisa Mobetto. The Port of Miami 2 rapper recently spoke about his relationship with Mobetto during an interview with a local radio station.

"I have to be honest, there is a connection, how much you wanna me to tell you about it? I'm gonna leave that to her. So, I want you to make sure you do an interview with her," he said.

Ross added that she is killing it and that he’s very proud of her: “She is such a beautiful person, beautiful spirit and she is a huge entrepreneur and I want to help her take it to the next level.”

Ross and Mobetto were spotted getting cozy during a vacation to Dubai, last week.

Check out the fan's attempt at winning over Ross below.



