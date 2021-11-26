Rumours regarding a relationship between Rick Ross and Tanzanian model Hamisa Mobetto have been flying for some time now, and from the looks of their latest vacation photos, things are heating up between the two.

Back in September, the “Diced Pineapples” rapper was asked about his situation with Mobetto, to which he said, “to be honest, there is a connection but then I’m going to leave it to her to explain the nature of the relationship we share.” Ross then added that the 26-year-old is doing a great job and that he’s very proud of her. “She is such a beautiful person, beautiful spirit and she is a huge entrepreneur and I want to help her take it to the next level.”





Just a few months later, footage uploaded to The Shade Room shows the two in Dubai, bumping and grinding at a nightclub. The clip reveals Mobetto in a beautiful black dress, adorned with plenty of jewels and a sleek black ponytail. Ross can be seen leaning in for a kiss, and the model covers her face for the intimate moment before they smile and continue to dance the night away, making the most of their romantic getaway.

“He even got me flowers,” another photos in TSR’s post is captioned, seemingly screenshotted from the mother of three’s Snapchat story. While she didn’t offer up an explanation to her and Ross’ relationship following his September comments, Mobetto did write, “awwww I'm Truly honored..... Thank you @richforever I appreciate the Love, See You soon," on her Instagram at the time.





What do you think of Rick Ross’ new relationship? Let us know below.

