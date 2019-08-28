The 18-year old brother-in-law of Tampa Bay Rays prospect Blake Bivens has reportedly been arrested and charged with three counts of first-degree homicide, after he murdered Biven's wife, child and mother-and-law, according to multiple reports. The tragedy reportedly took place in a small Virginia town.

Per ESPN:

Matthew Thomas Bernard, 18, of Keeling, Virginia, was arrested after a manhunt that dispatched dozens of police officers around the community near the Virginia-North Carolina border. Police said they did not know the motive for the killings. Bernard, who was naked at the time of his arrest, led authorities on a short on-foot chase. Police have not named the victims.

Bivens, 24, was drafted right out of high school by the Rays in the fourth round of the 2014 MLB Draft. According to ESPN, the right-handed pitcher recently transitioned from starter to relieved and was 4-0 with a 3.95 ERA for Tampa Bay's Double-A affiliate, the Montgomery Biscuits.

The Rays released the following statement on Tuesday: "Earlier today we learned that Blake Bivens, a pitcher with our Double-A affiliate, the Montgomery Biscuits, suffered a terrible family tragedy in southern Virginia. Our hearts are broken for Blake."