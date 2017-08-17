Tampa Bay Rays
- SportsFamily Of Tampa Bay Rays Prospect Killed In Triple Homicide: ReportPolice reportedly arrest 18-year old brother-in-law of Rays pitching prospect Blake Bivens.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsMarlins Blame Rays For Killing Steve Irwin, Immediately ApologizeThe social media person was on one today.
By Alexander Cole
- SportsTampa Bay Rays To Consider Becoming Two-City Team In MontrealThe Rays are looking at drastic measures.By Alexander Cole
- SportsMLB All Star Game: Blake Snell Snubbed From AL RosterSnell, the AL ERA leader, not voted to All Star team. By Kyle Rooney
- SportsRays' Right Fielder Carlos Gomez Devastates A Helpless Gatorade CoolerCarlos Gomez is stuck in the biggest slump of his MLB career.By Devin Ch
- SportsGiancarlo Stanton Booed In Yankee Stadium Debut After 5 StrikeoutsStanton strikes out five times for the first time in his career.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsEvan Longoria Traded After 10 Years With Tampa Bay RaysLongoria is headed to San Fran.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsTampa Teams Are Paying To Have Confederate Statue Removed"Our organizations have dedicated funs to assist in moving the statue."By Kyle Rooney