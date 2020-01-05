An upcoming episode of Lifetime's Hopelessly In Love exploring the relationship between Faith Evans and Biggie Smalls is set to debut soon but it appears those closest to the late rapper aren't feeling the outcome of the documentary. Speaking to PageSix, Faith Evans blasted Lifetime for the "sensational" doc, claiming that the documentary didn't turn out the way they pitched it to her.

"I feel upset that I’m attached to it. I was told that it would be a positive piece with a little more of my personal background. It wasn’t pitched to me as a story rehashing the sensationalized events that took place,” she said. “I am beyond that and have no need to open old wounds, damage repaired relationships and, above all, soil the legacy of Christopher Wallace."

The trailer was released a week and a half ago with the episode airing on Jan. 10th. Mind you, the trailer seems a bit more dramatic than what it appears, especially given Faith's statements surrounding it. She added that Lifetime is messy for the series, especially when it comes to the stories about Tupac and Lil Kim -- topics she feels has been covered time and time again.

"Ms. Wallace is pissed," Evans continued. Everyone was blindsided. She has worked very hard for his legacy to be acknowledged in a more positive light. He’s nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. This [doc] is taking steps backward.”

You likely won't see her promoting it on social media either. She added, "It’s about my morals. I would never do business I’m not proud of at this point in my career. I’m not happy."