Lifetime is known for bringing tales of celebrity drama, and the network is returning to highlight some of the entertainment industry's most controversial relationships. They're gearing up for the second installment of Surviving R. Kelly, but in the meantime, Lifetime is also delivering Hopelessly in Love.

The series will feature romances between the late Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes and her NFL star boyfriend Andre Rison, the late Anna Nicole Smith and Larry Burkhead, and the late Christopher "Notorious B.I.G." Wallace and Faith Evans. Lifetime shared a three-minute trailer of their forthcoming series that stars the partners of the deceased entertainers as they shared their intimate, unfiltered stories.

"I was deeply in love, it was done," Andre said. "She came by the house and pretty much never left." The clip cuts to Faith who spoke about her time with Biggie. "I knew I was gonna have a good time," she said. "I knew we were gonna have good sex." We're sure that Hopelessly in Love will be yet another compelling series in Lifetime's back pocket.

Lisa and Andre's relationship created a scandal after the rapper was arrested for causing a fire in their home after she lit his sneakers ablaze in a bathtub. The TLC legend told authorities that Andre physically assaulted her and she wanted to destroy his footwear as retaliation; however, she claimed she accidentally destroyed their mansion in the process.

Faith will chronical the ups and downs of her whirlwind engagement and marriage to Biggie 22 years after his death. Watch the trailer below and let us know if you'll be tuning in.